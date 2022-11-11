Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.

The 32-year-old singer added 17 shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.

The new dates include concerts in Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif.

The new dates are as follows:

March 17, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

March 31 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

April 21 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

April 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

April 30 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

June 4 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

June 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

June 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium

June 23 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Acrisure Stadium

July 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 14 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023. Photo by taylorswift/Instagram Stories

Swift announced the Eras tour last week. She added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour last Friday.

The singer previously said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She has since released a music video for the song "Bejeweled."