Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.The 32-year-old singer added 17 shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.The new dates include concerts in Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif.The new dates are as follows:March 17, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm StadiumMarch 24 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant StadiumMarch 31 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T StadiumApril 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James StadiumApril 21 - Houston, Texas, at NRG StadiumApril 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG StadiumApril 30 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz StadiumMay 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan StadiumJune 4 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier FieldJune 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford FieldJune 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure StadiumJune 23 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank StadiumJune 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Acrisure StadiumJuly 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at GEHA Field at Arrowhead StadiumJuly 14 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile HighAug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumAug. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumTaylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023. Photo by taylorswift\/Instagram StoriesSwift announced the Eras tour last week. She added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour last Friday.The singer previously said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).""I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She has since released a music video for the song "Bejeweled."