Twilight and Cuckoo alum Taylor Lautner has announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tay Dome, who is a registered nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner, 29, captioned Saturday's post, which included a photo of him kneeling down to propose to Dome in front of a fireplace in a candle-lit, rose-festooned room.

Another image showed Dome kneeling down, too, and holding Lautner's face in her hands.

"My absolute best friendI CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," Dome wrote in her own Instagram message.

"Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both," actress Nikki Reed commented on the post, which already has gotten more than 1 million "likes."

"IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I'll be the flower boy," remarked Patrick Schwarzenegger

People.com said Lautner and Dome have been dating since 2018. He previously dated actresses Billie Lourd and Lily Collins, and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.