Hanson singer Taylor Hanson is a dad of seven.

The 37-year-old recording artist welcomed his seventh child, daughter Maybellene Alma Joy, with his wife, Natalie Hanson, on Dec. 7.

Hanson shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding his baby girl.

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number," he captioned the post.

Natalie Hanson confirmed the news with a photo on her own account.

"Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson 12.7.20," she wrote.

Singer-songwriter Paul McDonald was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!!" McDonald wrote.

Hanson and Natalie Hanson married in June 2002 and have six other children, sons Jordan, River, Viggo and Claude, and daughters Penelope and Wilhelmina. The couple announced in September that they were expecting again.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020," Hanson wrote on Instagram.

Natalie Hanson shared a photo of Hanson and three of their kids in September during an outing to the Boathouse District in Oklahoma.

Hanson and his brothers, Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson, came to fame in the boy band Hanson. Zac is dad to four children, John, Junia, George and Mary, while Isaac is dad to Clarke, James and Nina.