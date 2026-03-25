Taylor was already under investigation for domestic assault stemming from a February 2026 incident with Dakota, and she was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2023, as seen in a recently leaked TMZ video showing her attacking and throwing barstools at him.
And now, officials are investigating a third domestic violence incident involving Taylor and Dakota from 2024, NBC News reported.
According to a police spokesman, Dakota contacted the West Jordan Police Department in Utah in February accusing Taylor of domestic violence in 2024, which opened a new investigation.
Dakota reportedly provided timelines and multiple videos of the alleged 2024 incident.
The police department has yet to speak to Taylor and receive her account of the event in question.
However, the spokesman told NBC News that investigators have spoken to Taylor's attorney and requested a written statement or in-person interview with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivesstar to address the details in Dakota's report.
While the Draper Police Department is currently investigating Taylor and Dakota domestic violence allegations made against each other in late February 2026, the department reportedly told referred Dakota to the West Jordan Police Department to report the 2024 incident because it didn't take place in their town.
Both police departments declined to reveal additional details about the 2024 and 2026 disputes.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill said in a Tuesday, March 24 statement that his office "requested all the investigative material to screen the most recent allegations for charges" and confirmed that his office had begun looking into a case submitted by Draper police.
Gill added, "We made the request because of the potential that if charges are filed, they could be enhanced due to a prior plea in abeyance to a domestic violence offense."
The MomTok creator -- who shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul as well as son, Ever True, 2, with Dakota -- was taken into custody in 2023 and booked on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
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Taylor's spokesperson blamed Dakota for the release of the 2023 video and claimed "context" had been omitted, but the disturbing behavior it showed Taylor exhibiting was not addressed.
"It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," the spokesperson said in a March 19 media statement.
"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
But the outcome of Taylor's plea deal may be in jeopardy now, given the February 2026 incident.
The Draper City Police Department shared with People last week that "allegations" had been made "in both directions" and "contact was made" with the two parties on February 24 and 25.
"We're all worried for Taylor's well-being. We want Taylor to get the help she needs," the source said after a screenshot surfaced showing that Taylor had called Dakota's phone over 100 times in one January night.
"Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said.
"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming."
The spokesperson added, "She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."
A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order has reportedly been set for April 7, at which time Taylor will have the chance to address the matter with the court.
Taylor will not be allowed to see Ever until the scheduled hearing on April 7, People reported, citing a copy of the court order.
Taylor said on the March 18 episode of Good Morning America that all the headlines about her personal life are "heavy" and feel like "the end of the world," especially since her The Bachelorette season was slated to premiere on March 22 on ABC.
According to Taylor, she and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although she didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette star in September 2025, Taylor admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota after their split, continuing their toxic on-again, off-again dynamic.
Taylor claimed she wanted to get over Dakota and move on from her messy past -- which included a soft-swinging scandal with Tate that led to their May 2022 divorce -- by starring on The Bachelorette, but fans were quick to question her intentions.
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Taylor then faced major backlash once viewers watched the Season 4 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which showed Dakota sleeping at Taylor's house the night before she left to film The Bachelorette in late 2025.
Dakota allegedly told a friend, Jordan Ngatikaura, in Taylor's MomTok social circle that he and Taylor had sex, and he later asked Taylor via FaceTime to save him a rose at the end of her The Bachelorette journey.
Taylor expressed to Dakota how she still loved him but The Bachelorette would serve as a much-needed break for the both of them.
In January 2026, Dakota claimed on "The Rub Down" YouTube show that he and Taylor were in a better place and he wished her the best as he pursued a new relationship.