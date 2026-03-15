Taylor Frankie Paul has teased that her The Bachelorette season ended in a way that's true to who she is. Taylor wrapped filming The Bachelorette's 22nd season late last year, and the show will return to ABC on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET\/PT. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star had revealed in December that she was "shocked" by the outcome of her season and she couldn't wait to talk about it. "[I felt] lots of different emotions for lots of different reasons," Taylor explained to Us Weekly in a new interview, when looking back on her final days filming The Bachelorette. "It ended in a Taylor way. Some people may know what that means, and some people might not." It's possible Taylor may have been torn between her final suitors on the show. "I think you can be in love with more than one person," Taylor shared with the magazine. "I think you always love someone more, but I think you can be very confused about multiple people." One thing Taylor is not confused about, however, is that she wants to continue living in Utah with her three kids and two "baby daddies." Taylor welcomed daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with her ex-husband Tate Paul. After divorcing Tate in May 2022, Taylor began a relationship with Dakota Mortensen, and they welcomed a son, Ever True, in March 2024. Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, but Taylor didn't publicly reveal their split until early 2025. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) "Utah was where I was staying, and that was something I said early on," Taylor noted. "This is where my kids are, my baby daddies, I'm not going anywhere. Everyone was on board with that from the beginning, which was nice." ABC recently announced the identities of the 22 men, ages 28 through 43, who will compete for Taylor's heart. The bachelors include a cowboy, a mechanical engineer, a singer and songwriter, and multiple professional athletes. While Taylor didn't reveal any additional details about whether she found love or left the Final Rose Ceremony engaged, she revealed that she's "happy" at the moment. According to ABC, Taylor has captivated millions of people "with her raw, unapologetic storytelling," which is "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content." ABC said Taylor brings "unfiltered candor" to the table, adding, "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story." But Taylor's casting has sparked some backlash in Bachelor Nation considering she has a messy and chaotic past. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!