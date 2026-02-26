While mascara was dripping down her face and she was giving a thumbs up, Taylor wrote over the footage, "There are signs of mental struggle other than the obvious and one that took time to pick up on is...sometimes someone checking in is actually their CRY for help."
Taylor's video proceeded to show the tangible ways in which her mental health affects her daily life -- including a messy kitchen and dining area as well as clothes piling up on the floor inside her closet.
Taylor also posted screenshots of text messages from her friends, checking in to see if she's okay.
It seemed every time Taylor expressed that she was doing fine and reciprocated the question, her pals opened up about how they were going through a tough time or were barely surviving.
Taylor set her post to "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle and captioned it, "I guess an upside of struggling mentally is you start to sense and see the signs of others feeling the same."
She added, "We're out here just checking in on each other when we can and when we don't respond, it's not taken personally because we get it."
Taylor asked her followers to just "be mindful" that "sometimes that person checking in is the one needing help."
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star continued, "And that one took me time to learn. I sometimes ask myself what's the point of all this sharing this sh-t and I tell myself it may be as simple as making someone feel less alone and if it helps just a few people than [sic] it's worth it."
Taylor shares the highs and lows of her life with fans on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and on TikTok, and now she's about to look for true love on The Bachelorette's 22nd season when it premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
The bachelors include a cowboy, a mechanical engineer, a singer and songwriter, and multiple professional athletes.
Taylor decided to star on The Bachelorette after going through two difficult breakups in the public eye.
The mother of three children -- with "two baby daddies," as she likes to joke -- married Tate Paul in 2016, and they welcomed two kids together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
Taylor and Tate divorced in May 2022 after Taylor admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their #MomTok friend group.
Taylor then dated Dakota Mortensen for more than two years. She and Dakota welcomed a son, Ever True, in March 2024.
When ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette's Season 22 star in September 2025, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers had yet to see her relationship with Dakota implode and come to an end on Season 3.
Taylor and Dakota appeared to split in late 2024, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- which will premiere its fourth season in March 2026 -- showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation last year.
But allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening. Taylor also accused a former friend of sleeping with Dakota in late October.