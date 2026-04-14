In an April 9 Instagram post, Taylor thanked the people who have been supporting her through all the recent allegations, reports and scrutiny.
"Nothing but gratitude for these gifts given by different people at different times that have been essential for me through this specific time," Taylor wrote.
In her post, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared a selfie of her crying in a car with white text over it that read, "It's miraculous that every essential or reminder I've needed was given through people."
The MomTok creator also shared pictures of gifts she has received from friends -- including flowers, supplements and care packages.
"Thank you to every message, meal, gift, call, prayer, and support of any kind sent," she wrote.
"There is the human side of this and then it gets to a point of it being miraculous when you start to see it from a bigger lens [praying hands emoji]."
Taylor filed for a protective order against Dakota on April 7, which was the same day as their hearing, alleging he's had a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control" throughout their on-again, off-again relationship, People reported.
In the filing obtained by the magazine, Taylor alleged that Dakota became "increasingly possessive" as her originally-scheduled March 22 premiere of The Bachelorette neared.
Taylor claimed Dakota had sent her obsessive texts, asked her for sex, caused physical bruises on her body, and got her initials tattooed on the inside of his lip in February.
Taylor also alleged that Dakota "assaulted" her by "slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow" after driving her away from her Utah home against her will on February 23.
Following the April 7 hearing, Dakota's attorney Joel Kittrell said in a statement, "Today's hearing was used by the respondent to assassinate Dakota's character as a dad, whose only concern is for the welfare of his son, Ever. We look forward to the 30th to tell the true story."
Dakota previously filed for a protective order against Taylor on March 19, which was the same day ABC had announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
In Taylor's April 7 filing, she claimed Dakota's restraining order from last month was an "effort to sabotage" her career.
The Draper City Police Department reportedly opened an investigation on February 23 after Dakota's friend claimed he had "been the victim of a domestic violence assault by an ex-girlfriend" at her residence.
Dakota later told police that there were "two incidents of physical assault involving 'grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking,'" per the police report obtained by People.
Dakota also provided photos of "neck scratches" Taylor had allegedly inflicted.
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In addition, the West Jordan Police Department confirmed to People in March that Dakota had submitted a video -- believed to have been taped from a domestic dispute in mid-2024 -- when speaking to police in late February.
Authorities called the 2024 incident a separate "active domestic violence case" involving Taylor and Dakota.
On March 19, a 2023 video of Taylor and Dakota having a domestic dispute leaked and showed Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota.
When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. Dakota could also be heard claiming that one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
Taylor's season of The Bachelorette was axed only hours after the video went viral.
A spokesperson for Taylor -- who shares Indy and also son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor was previously arrested for the 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
Amid Taylor's legal troubles, Hulu paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.