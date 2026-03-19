Taylor Frankie Paul speaks out after ABC's 'The Bachelorette' cancellation, claims to have suffered "extensive mental and physical abuse"
By Steven Rogers, 03/19/2026
Taylor Frankie Paul has wasted little time in responding to ABC's shocking decision to axe her season of The Bachelorette only three days ahead of its premiere after a video leaked showing the influencer physically assaulting her now ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
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In a new media statement released shortly after ABC's announcement, Taylor's spokesperson suggested Taylor was on-board with the network's last-minute decision to cancel her The Bachelorette season and appeared to make stunning new abuse allegations against Dakota.
"Taylor is very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security," the spokesperson said.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."
"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the statement continued.
"Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."
The influencer and reality star had already been under scrutiny in recent days over the ongoing investigation of a new February 2026 domestic assault with Dakota, but a disturbing video TMZ released earlier on Thursday showing Taylor attacking Dakota in 2023 apparently put the nail in the coffin for Taylor's The Bachelorette season.
Just a few hours after TMZ posted a video showing Taylor hitting, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota -- one of which appeared to strike her young daughter, Indy, causing her to cry -- Disney's ABC announced they were pulling the plug on The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time," a Disney spokesperson said in a media statement, "and our focus is on supporting the family."
The video TMZ released on Thursday was from the night of Taylor's 2023 arrest.
Following a fight at home, Taylor was taken into custody and booked on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
The MomTok creator -- who welcomed son, Ever True, now 2, with Dakota and also shares Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor's spokesperson had previously responded to TMZ's release of Dakota's video of the 2023 incident with an earlier Thursday statement that blamed Dakota for the video's release and did not address the disturbing behavior it showed Taylor exhibiting.
Instead, the statement claimed the recording omitted "context" but did not provide any details of the allegedly omitted context.
"It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," the spokesperson said.
"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."
The news that Taylor and Dakota had gotten into another domestic assault dispute in February that led to Hulu pausing production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had broken on Monday.
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A source told People earlier this week that there is "some pretty serious stuff happening" and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives won't resume filming "until that resolves."
Taylor also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she and Dakota have "no contact right now" and are using a "third party" to handle "pick-up, drop-offs, [and] communication" amid the domestic violence investigation.
The Draper City Police Department had shared with People that "allegations" had been made "in both directions" and "contact was made" with the two parties on February 24 and 25.
According to Taylor, she and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although she didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette star in September 2025, Taylor told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota after their split and they had a toxic on-again, off-again dynamic.
Taylor then faced major backlash once viewers watched the Season 4 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which showed Dakota sleeping at Taylor's house the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.
Dakota allegedly told a friend in the MomTok social circle that he and Taylor had sex, and he later asked Taylor via FaceTime to save him a rose.
Taylor expressed to Dakota how she still loved him but The Bachelorette would serve as a much-needed break for them both.
Dakota had said in January his relationship with Taylor was better and they were in a healthy place, so it appears their relationship must have taken a turn for the worse last month.