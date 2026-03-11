The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and #MomTok creator insisted that starring on The Bachelorette wasn't about skyrocketing her fame, gaining more followers on social media, or even getting engaged again.
For Taylor, she apparently chose to date on reality TV to put herself first and break her on-again, off-again cycle with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
"Who gets this opportunity as a single mom to just purely focus on dating and love and yourself? It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Taylor noted.
"That is why I was there."
Following Taylor's May 2022 divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul -- with whom she shares daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5 -- she began dating Dakota.
Taylor publicly confirmed her romance with Dakota in July 2022, and then in 2023, she was arrested for assault and other charges stemming from a fight with him.
Taylor and Dakota eventually welcomed son Ever True in March 2024, but they broke up before the end of that year.
Taylor didn't publicly confirm her split from Dakota until early 2025; however, and she admitted on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast late last year that she had hooked up with Dakota following their split.
Taylor's mother, Liann, also revealed on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" in October that Taylor and Dakota still loved each other.