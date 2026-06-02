After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled that Taylor may now spend time with Ever without supervision.
The commissioner also granted Taylor parenting time on alternating weekends and one non-overnight midweek visit each week.
The modified arrangement took effect immediately and will remain in place until at least the parties' next court hearing on July 8, according to an order issued by 3rd District Court Commissioner Russell Minas.
Dakota, meanwhile, will have custody of Ever on holidays.
Taylor and Dakota appeared virtually before Commissioner Minas on Monday, June 1 for a review of parenting time in their ongoing custody dispute.
"I certainly think that both of them have a sense that they are the victims and not the perpetrators and I get that," Minas said, Us Weeklyreported.
"The main concern of the court is to prevent further acts of domestic violence and we can have the hope that we see the parents being in the same place getting along but now is not that time."
At the former couple's previous hearing, Michael McDonald -- an attorney representing Ever in the case -- said the Utah Division of Child and Family Services had asked both parents to complete mental health and domestic violence assessments.
Taylor's attorney, Eric Swinyard, reportedly argued that, unlike his client, Dakota failed to take accountability in his assessment work, which is private.
"I don't see any indication that he is forthcoming," Swinyard said.
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While Minas said Taylor and Dakota shouldn't be restricting from posting publicly about their lives, they should be cautious about "denigrating" one another.
Swinyard reportedly pointed to a few of Dakota's social media posts following the last court hearing -- including one in which he allegedly intimidated SLOMW co-star Jessi Draper, who had submitted a private letter to the court in support of Taylor.
Salazar-Hall reportedly acknowledged Taylor's recent social media post in which she had shown a bruise on her arm, alleging physical abuse and "psychological torture."
Last month, Taylor had also accused Dakota of having manipulated, threatened and publicly humiliated her both during and after their relationship, although she didn't identify him by name in her Instagram posts.
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Dakota and Taylor are set to return to court on July 8 to discuss their co-parenting arrangement and any other concerns.
"I think we are moving in the right direction," Minas concluded on Monday.
Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever at the time, but on April 14, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that Taylor won't face charges.
Taylor was also supposed to star on The Bachelorette's 22nd season -- which had been scheduled to premiere March 22 on ABC -- but the network announced its decision to cancel the season on March 19 after a video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking Dakota in 2023 in front of her daughter.
As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, ABC executive Rob Mills recently said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.