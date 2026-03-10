The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul has teased that there are "no rules" on her journey to find love in a new trailer. ABC has released a new trailer for Taylor's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and the brunette beauty is apparently going to bring some boldness and spice to the show. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) "I'm not a very by-the-book girl," Taylor teases in the trailer. "There are no rules!" Taylor kicks off the trailer by sharing how she had a "sudden" rise to fame with her creation of #MomTok and starring role on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. "I've been criticized, I've been judged, and I've been rejected," Taylor laments to the cameras. "But anyone who takes the time to get to know me will see that I'm actually a genuine person and I mean well and I deserve another chance at love." Although she has starred on multiple seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, Taylor admits "stepping in" to The Bachelorette role is "new" for her. "I clearly don't fit into the mold. I have three kids," Taylor explains. Taylor welcomed daughter Indy May in 2017 and son Ocean Paul in 2020 with her now ex-husband Tate Paul. Following Taylor's May 2022 divorce from Tate, she dated Dakota Mortensen for two years. During their relationship, Taylor and Dakota welcomed son Ever True in March 2024. Taylor and Dakota split in late 2024, but Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025. "They're my drive, they're my motivation," Taylor notes of her children in the video clip. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) After The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer tells Taylor her season "is going to be unlike" any seasons in the past, Taylor is shown trying to decide which men she should take home. "I'm not here to get played. I want to take all of the roses away," Taylor says. One man predicts, "Something big is about to go down," as Taylor shares, "A rose is not protecting you here. Some people are going home!" Taylor is then shown snatching a rose out of one guy's hands, before Jesse jokes about Taylor keeping the men on their toes. "I'm ready to find my person," Taylor confirms. "I do believe I was gifted this for another chapter of my life." Footage proceeds to show some of the bachelors' limo entrances -- including a knight in shining armor, a cowboy, and a guy speeding up to The Bachelor mansion in California on a motorcycle. Jesse finally asks Taylor what she hopes will come of her The Bachelorette journey. "A better version of me," she replies, "and hopefully a husband!" The Bachelorette captioned the video on Instagram, "Dare we say... the most dramatic season of #TheBachelorette yet? Watch the season premiere Sunday March 22 on ABC, and stream on Hulu." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!