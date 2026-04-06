Alongside the caption, Taylor uploaded behind-the-scenes moments of her life.
The personal footage included Taylor hunched over a toilet, an acne breakout likely due to stress, and highlighted and underlined Bible passages.
In addition, Taylor -- who also appeared to have a variety of over-the-counter medications for pain relief on hand -- posted messages from unidentified individuals showing their support and making sure she's okay.
Taylor went on to share on Easter Sunday how she believes God has sent her strength in "various ways" and through "undeniable signs."
"[He was] saying 'I am with you' which I can't wait to share that part," Taylor continued in her post.
"I've prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points."
The MokTok creator and mother of three concluded, "However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt."
While Taylor's faith appears to be strong at the time, she admitted later that day that she's "detaching" herself from the Mormon church.
"Born and raised Mormon (LDS) and I'll always have love and respect towards it," she shared via Instagram Stories on April 5.
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"I'll even continue to go with my family at times. With that being said, it's time to detach myself from it."
Taylor, however, clarified that she still "strongly" believes in "Christ, God, the bible, the divine."
"I believe we are loved whether we are praying in [a] church building or from a bathroom floor at home. I've also experienced grace and love from amazing people that aren't sure what they believe if at all and that's okay too," Taylor explained.
"Point being there is more out there to learn. And I'm writing this out as a release."
Taylor, who boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram, subsequently showed that she's been listening to a song called "Holding on Hope" by Traffic Jam on Spotify.
ABC announced its decision to axe Taylor's season of The Bachelorette only three days before it was scheduled to premiere on March 22.
ABC made its choice to cancel the already-filmed season after a 2023 video leaked online of Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota, with whom she welcomed her youngest son, Ever True, 2.
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When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. It appeared one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement at the time.
A spokesperson for Taylor -- who shares Indy and also a son named Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor was arrested following her 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
When the video leaked, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations stemming from a late February incident with Dakota.
According to People, Dakota was granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor, which he filed on the same day ABC announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order has reportedly been set for April 7, and Taylor has not been allowed to see Ever in the meantime, per the court order obtained by People.