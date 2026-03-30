When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. It appeared one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement at the time.
Taylor's new Instagram upload marked her first time posting on her grid since March 13.
While Taylor had thanked her followers for their support via Instagram Stories on March 27, she deleted the message several hours later.
"Thank you to every check in, call, prayer sent," Taylor wrote at the time alongside a sunny landscape, according to People. "Your unconditional kindness and check in can be someone's life line."
In a second post that was also quickly deleted, the mother of three -- who shares Indy and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- showed an open notebook on a table next to a bouquet flowers.
"Ending every single night with gratitude even if it's just ONE glimmer," she reportedly wrote.
A spokesperson for Taylor claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor was arrested following her 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
ADVERTISEMENT
When the video leaked, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations stemming from a late February incident with Dakota.
In addition to Taylor's 2023 arrest and the February incident that resulted in Taylor and Dakota reporting allegations both ways, officials are now investigating a third domestic violence incident from 2024.
NBC News broke the news of the third allegation broke on March 25.