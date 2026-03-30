Taylor Frankie Paul has returned to Instagram for the first time since ABC announced its decision to cancel her The Bachelorette season.

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, posted a video of herself playing a keyboard on Sunday, March 29.

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In the video, Taylor was wearing an oversized hoodie while playing "Runaway" by Kanye West. She was facing away from the camera, hiding her face.

"I was just playing around and found I kinda like this," Taylor wrote over the footage.

The MomTok creator captioned her post, "I learned this today for no reason.. I think I have a real future in piano."

Taylor's return to social media comes 10 days after ABC announced The Bachelorette's 22nd season won't be airing this spring.

ABC made the choice to axe Taylor's season of The Bachelorette after a 2023 video leaked online of Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, with whom she welcomed son Ever True, 2.

When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. It appeared one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Taylor's new Instagram upload marked her first time posting on her grid since March 13.

While Taylor had thanked her followers for their support via Instagram Stories on March 27, she deleted the message several hours later.

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"Thank you to every check in, call, prayer sent," Taylor wrote at the time alongside a sunny landscape, according to People. "Your unconditional kindness and check in can be someone's life line."

In a second post that was also quickly deleted, the mother of three -- who shares Indy and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- showed an open notebook on a table next to a bouquet flowers.

"Ending every single night with gratitude even if it's just ONE glimmer," she reportedly wrote.

A spokesperson for Taylor claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.

Taylor was arrested following her 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.

Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly

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When the video leaked, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations stemming from a late February incident with Dakota.

According to People, Dakota was granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor, which he filed on the same day ABC announced its decision to cancel her season of The Bachelorette.

Taylor recently admitted on Good Morning America that seeing all the headlines about her personal life felt like "the end of the world" but the "truth" would soon be revealed.

A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order has reportedly been set for April 7, and Taylor will not be allowed to see Ever until then, per the court order obtained by People.

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In addition to Taylor's 2023 arrest and the February incident that resulted in Taylor and Dakota reporting allegations both ways, officials are now investigating a third domestic violence incident from 2024.

NBC News broke the news of the third allegation broke on March 25.

Amid Taylor's legal troubles, Hulu has paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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