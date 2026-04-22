According to a source, the MomTok creator and mother of three is ready to get back to work after avoiding charges in her domestic violence dispute with ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, Us Weeklyreported.
In the meantime, Taylor is "trying to mend things with" her SLOMW co-stars "so everyone can move forward peacefully," according to the insider.
"It's still a work in progress," the source added.
While Taylor is working to rebuild friendships with some of her SLOMW co-stars, the source said she's been "leaning heavily" on Jessi Draper.
"They've gotten even closer lately since they're both going through hard times and can relate to each other," the source said, referring to Jessi's ongoing divorce from estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura.
The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced in an April 14 press release that Taylor won't be charged with domestic violence after authorities looked into a series of alleged incidents tied to late February involving Dakota.
"Taylor feels like she will bounce back from this, especially now that there won't be any charges filed against her," the source told Us.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"She knows her legal battle is far from over but does feel like she had a small victory."
And a source close to production claimed the MomTok cast was were "overwhelmed" and "getting tired of Taylor" amid her legal troubles.
Jessi confirmed on the March 25 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that the cast banded together and "unanimously" decided "to stop filming," but she claimed the decision was made in Taylor's best interest and not out of anger or resentment.
"We were starting to hear things before it leaked, and we just didn't want to be filming and say the wrong thing on-camera, not knowing the full story yet," Jessi explained late last month.
She added, "So we just thought for everyone's mental health, let's take a beat and not film right now. And that's probably the best thing for everyone in this situation."
Jessi was also the first of the SLOMW cast to publicly express support for Taylor after police announced she'll be avoiding charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
"So freaking proud of my resilient, strong and beautiful friend [heart emoji]ï¸ @taylorfrankiepaul ily more than words," Jessi wrote Instagram Stories on April 15.
Two Utah police departments launched separate domestic violence investigations in February into alleged altercations between Taylor and Dakota.
In letters dated April 14 to both departments, prosecutors reportedly explained that some of the alleged incidents occurred more than two years ago and therefore fall outside the statute of limitations.
The district attorney's office also noted that some claims lacked specificity or corroboration.
Prosecutors, however, indicated that they would reconsider the matter if additional evidence supporting "the prosecution of the suspect" emerges.
While officials confirmed that the investigations will not impact the MomTok creator's probation status stemming from her 2023 arrest and indictment, Taylor was placed on a 36-month probation period, which is scheduled to end on August 24, 2026.
No other individuals were considered for charges in connection with the cases.
Taylor wrote on social media after the announcement that she'll be "working on eating, movement, rest, and retraining the nervous system" going forward.
"I'll be sharing the process," she noted, "because if my worst is shared, better bet I'll share the rebuilding too."
The Draper City Police Department previously confirmed in March that it had opened a domestic assault investigation involving Taylor and Dakota, noting that allegations had been made by both parties following contact with them in late February.
A police report later obtained by the magazine stated that the investigation began after a friend of Dakota's reported he had allegedly "been the victim of a domestic violence assault by an ex-girlfriend at her Draper residence."
ADVERTISEMENT
Dakota reportedly described two incidents of physical altercations with Taylor allegedly involving "grabbing, scratching, shoving and striking." Authorities also obtained photographs of "neck scratches" Taylor had allegedly inflicted on Dakota.
The West Jordan Police Department confirmed it was conducting a separate domestic violence investigation after Dakota contacted police in late February and provided additional information in March, including a video believed to date back to early-to-mid 2024.
Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor on March 19, which was the same day ABC had announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
Taylor also alleged that Dakota "assaulted" her by "slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow" after driving her away from her Utah home against her will on February 23.
During an April 7 court hearing, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of their son. Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever, either with a paid supervisor or an individual approved by a guardian ad litem.
Following the April 7 hearing, Dakota's attorney Joel Kittrell said in a statement, "Today's hearing was used by the respondent to assassinate Dakota's character as a dad, whose only concern is for the welfare of his son, Ever. We look forward to the 30th to tell the true story."
On April 8, Taylor was granted her own temporary restraining order against Dakota.
The custody arrangement will remain in place until the pair's next court hearing scheduled for April 30, when a judge is expected to review their dueling protective orders.
ADVERTISEMENT
While Taylor was under investigation for the February allegations, a 2023 video of her and Dakota having a domestic dispute leaked on March 19 and showed Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota.
When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. Dakota could also be heard claiming that one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
Taylor's season of The Bachelorette was axed only hours after the video went viral.
A spokesperson for Taylor -- who shares Indy and also son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor was previously arrested for the 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us.