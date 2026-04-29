Taylor Frankie Paul is reportedly trying to make a relationship work with The Bachelorette suitor Doug Mason after their stint on Season 22 of the ABC reality series.

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A source told Us Weekly that Taylor, 31, and Doug, 28, are "seeing each other" again and are "trying to make it work" after her The Bachelorette season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

The Bachelorette's 22nd season filmed in late 2025 and was initially scheduled to premiere in March. However, ABC axed the season amid Taylor's recent legal troubles.

"They were hanging out recently and want to see if they can get back together and be a couple," the insider added of Taylor and Doug.

Doug publicly showed his support for Taylor after her season was canceled, fueling speculation she had picked him as her winner.

"In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked," Doug said in an Instagram video in March.

"All we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I am headed off to run to watch the sunrise. I hope you guys have a great day, and let's stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need."

Doug recently shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he had "a wonderful connection" with Taylor on The Bachelorette but they had some difficult conversations about her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen.

"As we went on with the show, I expressed clearly [to Taylor] that there may or may not be some unfinished business... It was just clear, I don't know, maybe it's because I've been in toxic relationships before," Doug recalled.

He added, "I never judged her... But as we went on, I started to recognize that maybe I was a little bit more willing to open up [and] more willing to express how I felt, especially once we got further."

Doug admitted he actually had many sleepless nights filming The Bachelorette when thinking about the future.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Doug also mentioned how he doesn't like being compared to Dakota considering he "treated Taylor like that."

Based on clues Taylor recently dropped on social media, many fans believe Taylor left The Bachelorette still dating Doug.

The Bachelorette's 22nd season was scheduled to premiere on March 22, but ABC announced its decision to cancel the season on March 19 after a video leaked of a 2023 domestic dispute Taylor had with Dakota.

(Dakota recently made more domestic violence allegations against Taylor, which has resulted in an ongoing court battle for custody of their son, Ever True, 2. Taylor, however, avoided charges at their latest hearing, and their next court date is April 30).

In a TikTok video Taylor posted on March 15, she briefly grabbed onto a man's arm, which appeared to be very muscular and have light hair on it.

"[That is] somebody that's in my life, yes," Taylor noted March 18 on Good Morning America.

The 31-year-old MomTok creator, however, refused to elaborate so as not to spoil her The Bachelorette ending.

"[I] can't give away too much," The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said at the time. "That would ruin the surprise, wouldn't it?"

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As for whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney exec Rob Mills said in multiple interviews that everything will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor's The Bachelorette season and find out her winner and how her journey ended.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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