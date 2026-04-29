The Bachelorette's 22nd season filmed in late 2025 and was initially scheduled to premiere in March. However, ABC axed the season amid Taylor's recent legal troubles.
"They were hanging out recently and want to see if they can get back together and be a couple," the insider added of Taylor and Doug.
Doug publicly showed his support for Taylor after her season was canceled, fueling speculation she had picked him as her winner.
"In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked," Doug said in an Instagram video in March.
"All we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I am headed off to run to watch the sunrise. I hope you guys have a great day, and let's stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need."
Doug recently shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he had "a wonderful connection" with Taylor on The Bachelorette but they had some difficult conversations about her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen.
"As we went on with the show, I expressed clearly [to Taylor] that there may or may not be some unfinished business... It was just clear, I don't know, maybe it's because I've been in toxic relationships before," Doug recalled.
He added, "I never judged her... But as we went on, I started to recognize that maybe I was a little bit more willing to open up [and] more willing to express how I felt, especially once we got further."
Doug admitted he actually had many sleepless nights filming The Bachelorette when thinking about the future.