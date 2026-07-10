Whitney was rubbed the wrong way when Taylor described herself as the "creator" of MomTok and SLOMW in her Instagram bio, and Taylor uploaded a video boasting about the opportunities she's been presented and belittling her co-stars achievements.
Mikayla wrote on social media in response, "For someone who's so big on 'defending yourself' and 'not being silenced,' it's pretty hypocritical to simultaneously use your massive platform to pressure and intimidate the people around you into staying quiet about their experiences."
On July 8, Whitney also posted a video alongside fellow Mormon Wives cast members Miranda Hope, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews as they were filming.
The video -- which clearly didn't include Taylor -- featured the women dancing, and they wrote over the footage, "We're surviving."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Whitney, who won't be returning for the show's sixth season, wrote in the caption, "Will MomTok survive this?"
Taylor commented on the post, "Looks to me like you're thriving. I'll show you surviving..."
But Jessi, who faced backlash from fans for kicking her good friend while she was already down, insisted that the playful video was not intended to be a jab at Taylor.
Hulu had paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid Taylor's legal and custody dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, the father of her youngest child, Ever True, 2.
Whitney's husband Conner Leavitt subsequently confirmed that Hulu has, in fact, "cut the season short [to] five episodes only."
"They're having everyone go back to basically do interviews, wrap up a couple of things," he explained.
"I think that'll be a very abbreviated season considering all the things that happened publicly."
Around the time Mormon Wives took a break from filming, a 2023 video of Taylor assaulting Dakota leaked online and prompted ABC to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season.
Ever since then, Dakota and Taylor have been fighting over custody of Ever in court. (Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)
"I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon," Jeff Jenkins told Variety in May.
However, Jeff admitted that "everyone in the existing cast" had "strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."