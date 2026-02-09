The promo begins with Taylor, wearing a red dress with a corset bodice, walking down a dark hallway with giant iPhones lit up on either side of her, flashing footage from the #MomTok sex scandal.
Taylor married Tate Paul in 2016 and they welcomed two kids together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
Taylor previously admitted on TikTok that she had violated the rules of her soft-swinging arrangement with Tate by becoming more intimate with another man in their friend group, which led to their separation and eventual divorce in May 2022.
Every time Taylor passes a phone in the promo, the glass shatters into pieces.
While the hit anthem "Look What You Made Me Do" plays in the background, the social media influencer notes, "People say, I do it all for attention."
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star adds, "Millions of likes, and I didn't like myself."
The teaser proceeds to show a clip of Taylor crying over Dakota Mortensen -- her first public relationship post-divorce -- and accusing him of cheating on her.
The pair's rocky romance played across three seasons of Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Taylor and Dakota welcomed a son, Ever, in March 2024 and split later that year, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025.
"I have trouble admitting I deserve better," Taylor admits in the promo, before adding, "I'm angry at myself because I knew he was lying."
In November 2025, The Bachelorette released footage of host Jesse Palmer interviewing Taylor inside The Bachelor mansion.
"They're all amazing, which has made it, thus far, so much harder," Taylor said of her group of bachelors, which will be officially announced soon.
"I feel like, if they were not the best, it'd make it easy to weed them out. But they're such gentlemen, and there's chemistry with them, and it's just been wild."
Taylor acknowledged how some of the men didn't know her story when they applied to be on her The Bachelorette season.
"But I think me opening up the books of like, 'I'll be honest with you, and I don't have a pretty past,' and I think it makes them feel like, 'Okay, maybe I can tell you all of my past,'" Taylor said.
When asked if Taylor thought her husband was in the cast, she told Jesse, "Yes, I do think that. It's scary to say that, because it's like, the last thing you want to be is heartbroken at the end of this, when you want that to be a mutual feeling. But on my end, yes."