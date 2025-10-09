Taylor Frankie Paul's mom Liann May talks about 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy Suites sex
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/09/2025
New The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul's mother Liann May has shared her thoughts on Taylor having sex in the Fantasy Suite during her season.
Taylor, a 31-year-old divorced mother of three and the creator of #MomTok in her Mormon community, will be handing out roses on The Bachelorette's 22nd season when it premieres in 2026, and part of her journey will include the off-camera overnight dates, presumably with her Final 3 suitors.
"I think the best situation is that you know who you're going to pick going into Fantasy Suites, right?" Ashley Iaconetti told Liann during a recent episode of her "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Ashley continued, "Those leads usually end up just sleeping with the one person they know they're going to pick. Because when you go into it and you sleep with everyone, it can get really messy!"
"Oh, I bet!" Liann said in reply.
"I will be so pissed if she goes in and does that. I will. I will be so mad!"
Liann went on to admit, "And I know [Taylor] doesn't care, really, what I think. She does, but she doesn't. It's just weird."
Liann noted of her daughter, "She always says, 'You wouldn't buy a car... unless you test drive it.'"
Liann confessed to Ashley that she absolutely hates that saying.
"It's like, I didn't have sex with my husband [Jeremy May] until I got married, and I already had [Taylor]. So I tried it that way first and then obviously I've been married for 29 years, so that is so not true," Liann explained.
"Our relationship is, like, a great relationship and I don't know," Liann elaborated of her marriage. "I just think that [the test-drive theory] is not true about people."
But Ashley pointed out how dating in The Bachelor world is very different from the real world.
"If you have to test drive the car, right, make it the person you're going to pick... You can go through it and you can sleep with no one in the Fantasy Suites -- which is probably the best idea -- and your test drive is after the show," Ashley suggested, adding how an engagement isn't a marriage.
Liann said, "Yes, I agree!"
"And to be honest," Ashley noted, "a lot of people who leave the show engaged think, like, 'Okay, now we're starting to really date.'"
Liann complimented Ashley for going on The Bachelor franchise as a virgin.
"I love that, because you were a great example to so many people. I think with the younger generation, there's hookup culture, and I just feel like, 'Gosh, you give so much of yourself to these guys or vice versa!'" Liann shared.
"The men too, and it's just like, I don't know, I wish more [people], especially women, would value themselves more and didn't give it up that quick."
Liann argued that there's "so much more to" sex than just physical pleasure.
"Sex, it's a connection that you give to someone else, and [would you give that to] somebody you just don't know or isn't that great?" Liann questioned.
Taylor married Tate Paul in 2016 and the pair welcomed two children together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
Taylor previously admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their friend group, which led to their separation and eventual May 2022 divorce.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in 2023 on Hulu, featured Taylor's cheating scandal.
The show has also documented Taylor's first post-divorce relationship with Dakota Mortensen.
Taylor and Dakota made their romance public in July 2022, and then they welcomed a son together, Ever True, in March 2024.
Taylor and Dakota appeared to break up in late 2024, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until May of this year.
While The Bachelorette won't be returning until next year, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to release new episodes on November 13 on Hulu.
Two other stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, are also currently competing on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season on ABC and Disney+.
The Bachelorette's official premiere date and cast of bachelors for Season 22 will be announced at a later date.