Taylor Frankie Paul is allegedly still in love with Dakota Mortensen, who may "sabotage" her 'The Bachelorette' season
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/12/2025
Taylor Frankie Paul's mother Liann May has claimed Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen still love each other and he'll sabotage her The Bachelorette season if given an opening.
Liann revealed on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that she and a nanny will be helping Taylor, a divorced mother of three kids, with her youngest son Ever True -- whom she welcomed with Dakota in March 2024 -- when she films The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
Liann claimed that she was actually "rooting" for Dakota to end up with her daughter, before he apparently messed up.
"I didn't like him at first but then I grew to like him because he's one of those guys that has that charisma and he's a good looking guy. He's kind of manly and came from a farm," Liann explained.
She concluded, "I gave him a chance and then he proved me right, so I'm just like, 'Oh man, I don't know!'"
Before getting romantically involved with Dakota, Taylor was married Tate Paul.
Taylor and Tate got married in 2016 and welcomed two children together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
Taylor previously admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their friend group, which led to their separation and eventual May 2022 divorce.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in 2023 on Hulu, featured Taylor's cheating scandal.
The show has also documented Taylor's first post-divorce relationship with Dakota, which Taylor had publicly confirmed in July 2022.