Taylor Frankie Paul's mother Liann May has claimed Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen still love each other and he'll sabotage her The Bachelorette season if given an opening.

Liann revealed on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that she and a nanny will be helping Taylor, a divorced mother of three kids, with her youngest son Ever True -- whom she welcomed with Dakota in March 2024 -- when she films The Bachelorette's 22nd season.

When Ashley asked if the baby's father will be around during filming this fall, Liann replied of Dakota, "I'm hoping not."

Liann went on to reveal, "I said that he will mess the whole thing up for her. He will sabotage her whole experience."

"And so, I'm just like, 'If you can just keep him away, for at least those weeks, there might be some hope of her focusing in on this whole process of dating,'" she added.

Liann, however, couldn't pinpoint how exactly Dakota would try to sabotage Taylor's The Bachelorette opportunity.

"I don't know. Well, I guess if she can't have contact with him, he might not be able to [mess it up]. But he wanted to be there," Liann revealed.

"He wanted to be there with the baby?!" Ashley asked for clarification.

"Yes! And so I'm just like, 'Noo, that will not be good,' just because she will not be able to enjoy her time there, and it just wouldn't be good," Liann explained.

Liann claimed it "would be a disadvantage" for her daughter to have Dakota on the set.

"[He'd be] very distracting," Liann noted.

Liann admitted there is still a lot of love between Taylor and Dakota, which doesn't help the situation.

"Oh yeah, she so loves him," Liann revealed, "and I believe that he truly loves her."

Liann went on to tease, "I can't talk about it, but on Season 3, you'll see a lot that went on with him that came out -- and it was just not good."

Liann was referring to Taylor's Hulu reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is set to release new episodes on November 13.

"And so it made all of us, just, I don't know. It's just shocking!" Liann vented.

But Liann said she has no idea if ABC is going to try to include Dakota in The Bachelorette to intentionally stir up drama or emotion in Taylor.

"I don't know! If so, they haven't told me about it," Liann said.

"And they probably won't because they know how I feel about that whole relationship, and so they're probably not going to tell me. So, if so, I will be shocked too. But I see it!"

Liann recalled Dakota being "really shocked" when he discovered Taylor is going to star on The Bachelorette, which premieres its new season in 2026.

"He's been like, 'Don't!' I think he doesn't want her to go on it. I know he's done videos saying otherwise, but I don't think he wants her to go on it," Liann said.

"Obviously he still loves her. I just don't feel like he loved her enough -- or at least, I mean he wouldn't have done the things that he did. So, I don't know."

Liann claimed that she was actually "rooting" for Dakota to end up with her daughter, before he apparently messed up.

"I didn't like him at first but then I grew to like him because he's one of those guys that has that charisma and he's a good looking guy. He's kind of manly and came from a farm," Liann explained.

She concluded, "I gave him a chance and then he proved me right, so I'm just like, 'Oh man, I don't know!'"

Before getting romantically involved with Dakota, Taylor was married Tate Paul.

Taylor and Tate got married in 2016 and welcomed two children together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.

Taylor previously admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their friend group, which led to their separation and eventual May 2022 divorce.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in 2023 on Hulu, featured Taylor's cheating scandal.

The show has also documented Taylor's first post-divorce relationship with Dakota, which Taylor had publicly confirmed in July 2022.

Despite coming out of two failed relationships in the public eye, Taylor said she'd be open to an engagement at the end of The Bachelorette process.

The Bachelorette's official premiere date and cast of bachelors for Season 22 will be announced at a later date.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

