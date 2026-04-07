Taylor, 31, is seeking a protective order against Dakota, alleging he's had a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control" throughout their on-again, off-again relationship, according to April 7 court filings obtained by People.
The filing also requested that her two-year-old son Ever True, whom she shares with Dakota, be covered under the protective order.
The MomTok creator documented several alleged incidents when Dakota physically abused her in her filing.
The paperwork reportedly included screenshots of text messages and photos of bruises that allegedly resulted from disputes Taylor and Dakota had.
Taylor, for instance, claimed Dakota "assaulted" her by "slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow" after driving her away from her Utah home against her will on February 23.
During that February 23rd altercation, Taylor said her three children were sleeping inside.
Dakota, 33, previously filed for a protective order against the reality TV star on March 19, which was the same day ABC announced its decision to cancel her season of The Bachelorette, which was supposed to premiere March 22 on ABC.
In Taylor's April 7 filing, she claimed Dakota's restraining order from last month was an "effort to sabotage my career."
Taylor was previously arrested in 2023 after a fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
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When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. Dakota could also be heard claiming that one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
A spokesperson for Taylor -- who shares Indy and also a son named Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
When the video leaked, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations that had been made in February. A source told People at the time that allegations had been made "in both directions."
The Draper City Police Department reportedly opened an investigation on February 23 after Dakota's friend claimed he had "been the victim of a domestic violence assault by an ex-girlfriend" at her residence.
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Dakota later told police that there were "two incidents of physical assault involving 'grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking,'" per the police report obtained by People.
Dakota also provided photographs of "neck scratches" Taylor had allegedly caused.
In addition, the West Jordan Police Department confirmed to People in March that Dakota had submitted a video -- believed to have been taped from a domestic dispute in mid-2024 -- when speaking to police in late February.