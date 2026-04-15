Two Utah police departments launched separate domestic violence investigations in February into alleged altercations between Taylor and Dakota, the 33-year-old father of her youngest son, Ever True, 2.
According to the district attorney's office, the investigations were evaluated by multiple attorneys due to Taylor's high-profile status.
In letters dated April 14 to both departments obtained by People, prosecutors explained that some of the alleged incidents occurred more than two years ago and therefore fall outside the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors said other allegations either did not "rise to the level of criminal offenses" or lacked "sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges."
The district attorney's office also noted that some claims lacked specificity or corroboration.
Prosecutors, however, indicated that they would reconsider the matter if additional evidence supporting "the prosecution of the suspect" emerges.
While officials confirmed that the investigations will not impact the MomTok creator's probation status stemming from her 2023 arrest and indictment, Taylor was placed on a 36-month probation period, which is scheduled to end on August 24, 2026.
No other individuals were considered for charges in connection with the cases.
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The Draper City Police Department previously confirmed in March that it had opened a domestic assault investigation involving Taylor and Dakota, noting that allegations had been made by both parties following contact with them in late February.
A police report later obtained by the magazine stated that the investigation began after a friend of Dakota's reported he had allegedly "been the victim of a domestic violence assault by an ex-girlfriend at her Draper residence."
Dakota reportedly described two incidents of physical altercations with Taylor allegedly involving "grabbing, scratching, shoving and striking." Authorities also obtained photographs of "neck scratches" Taylor had allegedly inflicted on Dakota.
The West Jordan Police Department confirmed it was conducting a separate domestic violence investigation after Dakota contacted police in late February and provided additional information in March, including a video believed to date back to early-to-mid 2024.
Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor on March 19, which was the same day ABC had announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
Taylor also alleged that Dakota "assaulted" her by "slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow" after driving her away from her Utah home against her will on February 23.
During an April 7 court hearing, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of their son. Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever, either with a paid supervisor or an individual approved by a guardian ad litem.
Following the April 7 hearing, Dakota's attorney Joel Kittrell said in a statement, "Today's hearing was used by the respondent to assassinate Dakota's character as a dad, whose only concern is for the welfare of his son, Ever. We look forward to the 30th to tell the true story."
The custody arrangement will remain in place until the pair's next court hearing scheduled for April 30, when a judge is expected to review their dueling protective orders.
In addition to the February allegations, a 2023 video of Taylor and Dakota having a domestic dispute leaked on March 19 and showed Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at Dakota.
When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. Dakota could also be heard claiming that one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.
A spokesperson for Taylor -- who shares Indy and also son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.
"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.
Taylor was previously arrested for the 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
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Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.