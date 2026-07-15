Taylor, 32, wrote a comment under a post from the fan Instagram page, The Mormon Wives Report, which had reported Taylor and her co-star Whitney Leavitt, 33, "are not following each other anymore."
Taylor wrote on July 14, "Good. Since she is 'leaving' for the 100th time I'll give my last words about her."
Taylor was referring to how Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be Whitney's last. Whitney had announced her departure from the Hulu reality series in May.
"I stuck up for her since the hospital video I bet she doesn't even recall that," Taylor continued in her comment.
The "hospital video" was a TikTok post Whitney had made several years ago in which she was dancing in the hospital while her son was in the NICU with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a highly contagious virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages, according to Mayo Clinic.
"I gave her grace against a whole cast MULTIPLE times," Taylor insisted.
"She is very successful and I always supported that. Just for her to smile and pile on at my lowest."
Taylor concluded, "Let's be honest she's been waiting for my downfall since day one and she still ain't gonna get it because she could have everything and still chose not to reach a hand -- bye Whit cya mid season when you come back."
Fellow SLOMW star Miranda Hope also recently unfollowed Taylor on Instagram.
The MomTok feud appeared to begin on July 7, when Whitney and other Mormon Wives stars publicly voiced their frustrations about Taylor's new "creator of MomTok + SLOMW" Instagram bio.
And on July 8, Whitney also posted a video of herself dancing alongside fellow SLOMW cast members Miranda, Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, and Mayci Neeley during a Season 5 filming break.
Whitney wrote, "We're surviving," and Taylor noticeably snapped in the comments, "Looks to me like you're thriving. I'll show you surviving..."
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Taylor, for example, bragged about how she was approached to be on Dancing with the Stars when both Whitney and Jen had competed on the reality dancing competition's latest season.
Mikayla wrote on social media in response, "For someone who's so big on 'defending yourself' and 'not being silenced,' it's pretty hypocritical to simultaneously use your massive platform to pressure and intimidate the people around you into staying quiet about their experiences."
After facing backlash for putting down her co-stars, Taylor admitted wrongdoing on July 12 in the MomTok feud.
"I'm in a lot of pain acting in defense with the amount of trials happening at once," Taylor, a mom of three kids, wrote on Instagram amid her legal disputes with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and ex-husband Tate Paul.
She added, "It'll be the first to admit my [wrongdoing] in the MomTok mess. We're at each other's throats and I'm removing myself from responding to any of it moving forward."
Taylor also claimed in her Instagram post that she's "never discredited" her fellow Mormon Wives stars.
"I've always supported all of them in their success," Taylor continued.
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"I've had their backs in times of need. I became defensive and let my ego take over when I heard... what I heard. I never felt so betrayed and abandoned by so many people I would have stood by no matter how exhausted. Not to mention others that came out of left field adding to it."
But Taylor acknowledged that no one deserves to be bullied.
"No matter what happened it doesn't justify MY responses to all of it. Thats on me. I can only control me. I recognize I'm not myself and that hurts to admit," Taylor confessed at the time.
"There has been damage done to brain and it's my responsibility to retrain and rewire it. And we're working on it. I know who I am and this is not it."
Not only has Taylor been fighting for custody of her two-year-old son Ever True, but Tate also filed for a temporary restraining order against Taylor in June.
Although Tate was not granted the order, his actions indicated that he and Taylor were struggling to co-parent their two kids: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6.
"Not to completely shift but I miss my babies so much I can't even walk down the hall to their rooms, it's so painful," Taylor lamented in her post.
"My heart is broken, I feel at war, I'm afraid of who I can trust and just wanted to share reality of how I feel. I don't want to feel animosity I want to feel abundance."
Taylor took accountability for her behavior after Mikayla ranted on her Instagram Stories about how Taylor had really hurt or friends and was "unfairly" bashing them.
"It's honestly crazy that we're even arguing about who created what or who's more relevant.," Mikayla complained last week.
"This show was pitched to us, by the way (me, Mayci, Whitney, and Taylor) about stay-at-home moms providing for their families and, of course, 'MomTok.'"
Mikayla said that MomTok was started by Taylor, Miranda and Camille Munday, who is no longer part of the show.
"Of course we've gotten incredible opportunities since, but every single girl had to interview and was cast because of the value and vulnerability THEY brought to make this show what it is today," Mikayla argued.
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Mikayla pointed out that if Hulu wanted a show about "one person or the swinging drama," they would've done that.
Mikayla also slammed Taylor for using her platform to threaten violence and ruin lives.
"Constantly reposting things and repeatedly pushing the narrative of, 'I'm the reason you have this, you only got it cause I turned it down, I'm a star and you're not as interesting. Don't forget it,' seems like weaponizing and manipulating your following to keep yourself in that power position to intimidate the people around you over and over," Mikayla concluded.