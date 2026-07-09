Taylor apparently fueled a feud with her fellow Mormon Wives stars when she gave herself credit for being "the creator of MomTok + SLOMW" in her Instagram bio, which also includes a mention of The Bachelorette and her faith in Jesus.
Whitney Leavitt, one of the OG Mormon influencers who began starring on SLOMW on Season 1, reacted to Taylor's bio in an Instagram Reel she uploaded on Wednesday, July 8.
Whitney filmed herself mouthing audio from Beyonce's "Partition," and she wrote over the footage, "How it feels being 'creator' of Momtok & SLOMW."
Instead of trying to take credit for starting MomTok herself, Whitney clarified in the caption, "It's not founding mother...it's founding motherSSSSS [wink emoji]."
Several other Mormon Wives stars also let the world know that Taylor's bio insulted them.
Mikayla Matthews wrote to Whitney in the comments of her post, 'You should put it in your bio," and Mayci Neeley added, "Looks like you're next on the unfollow list."
Layla Taylor posted a GIF of someone buckling their seatbelt, and Whitney's husband Conner Leavitt chimed in, "Should I share my Mount Rushmore of Momtok."
Taylor seemingly reacted to their jabs by posting an Instagram Reel on July 8, which captioned, "Just because I didn't doesn't mean I couldn't. Got a whole team going at me during my lowest. Keep aiming I guess... your shots are terrible..."
In the video, Taylor mouthed the following lyrics to "Look at Me Now" by Chris Brown: "I don't see how you can hate from outside of the club / You can't even get in."
Taylor later mouths, "I did what you did in 10 years in two days."
Taylor wrote over the footage, "A team trying to humble me and calling it a joke... My turn. Lets humble."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Taylor claimed she's been asked to write a book and compete on Dancing with the Stars. Taylor also said she invited to Miami Swim Week and was even offered to start a production company.
Taylor subsequently uploaded another post that showed her crying in the front seat of a car.
"Today was extremely difficult," Taylor wrote, seemingly referring to her court appearance with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen as they continue fighting over custody of their two-year-old son Ever True.
"Meanwhile there has been at least 12+ people throughout this trying to make it harder. Thank you God for revealing them all I want to be nothing like them. They bully, I defend myself .. not the same. Pay attention how this plays out. I trust."
Mikayla responded to Taylor's videos by suggesting she's arrogant via Instagram Stories.
"Bashing accomplishments of women who've done nothing but celebrate yours is definitely a choice," Mikayla wrote, sharing screenshots of her co-stars recent career achievements.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Shoutout to Whitney and [Jen Affleck], who BOTH went on Dancing with the Stars and absolutely KILLED it (one of them freshly postpartum), Mayci for becoming a New York Times bestselling author, and Slayla for absolutely eating up every runway. And of course, shoutout to all the other incredible accomplishments that somehow made the cut to be diminished in her post."
Mikayla added, "For someone who's so big on 'defending yourself' and 'not being silenced,' it's pretty hypocritical to simultaneously use your massive platform to pressure and intimidate the people around you into staying quiet about their experiences."
But the women criticizing Taylor's MomTok "creator" bio may not be the only thing that pissed Taylor off.
Before Taylor took to Instagram with her videos, a handful of SLOMW stars uploaded a playful video in which they were dancing and wrote, "We're surviving."
Taylor commented on the video, "Looks like thriving to me, I'll show you surviving."
The July 8 video featured Whitney, Jen, Layla, Mayci, Mikayla, Miranda Hope, and Jessi Draper, and they captioned the upload, "Will MomTok survive this?"
After many fans slammed the Mormon Wives, especially Jessi, for kicking Taylor when she was already down -- and happened to be in court fighting for more time with her son -- Jessi insisted the "surviving" video was "not meant to be a dig" at Taylor.
Jessi explained in a video, "I have been very public in my support of Taylor. I still support Taylor. She knows that. I talk to her every single day. Still friends with her, still love her. I also still have some friendships in MomTok."
Jessi continued, "And we also film a show together, and we work together, and we have to be together and have to make videos together. It's part of our job, but it's also a good thing that the group is able to get along and make these videos right now."
Jessi said it's a "positive thing" most of the group can still film the show without drama.
"[It] was not meant to be a bash on anyone," Jessi confirmed.
"It was just that, 'Hey we're all together filming right now and we're going to make a fun video, like the old days.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessi argued that she can still remain friends with people who don't get along with each other.