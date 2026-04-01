Taylor Frankie Paul and her rumored The Bachelorette winner, Doug Mason, have raised eyebrows with a flirty social-media exchange despite the show's cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Doug took to Instagram recently and posted a reel of himself singing along to his new song.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

In the footage, the lifeguard -- and apparent aspiring singer -- included a clip of a duck walking in a parking lot.

Taylor wrote in the comments section, "Awe I see what you did here [duck emoji]."

Doug replied with the hard-of-hearing emoji as well as the shrug emoji.

Doug is widely believed to be the winner of The Bachelorette's 22nd season, which filmed late last year and was supposed to premiere March 22 on ABC.

Not only did Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone claim Doug won Taylor's heart, but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star also recently uploaded a TikTok video featuring a buff man's arm.

Many The Bachelorette fans were quick to point out that the mystery man's arm looked like it belongs to Doug. The man in the video also appeared to be very tall and have light hair on his arms.

And after ABC announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette on March 19, Doug spoke out in support of Taylor, saying that her "moment was blocked."

A source told Page Six that Taylor and Doug "are still in touch, but it's unclear what will happen now, that's to be determined."

Click here to read all the spoilers about what happened on Taylor's The Bachelorette season -- including what happened at the Final Rose Ceremony and whether Taylor is still dating, or engaged to, her winner.

ABC made the choice to axe Taylor's season of The Bachelorette after a 2023 video leaked online of Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal barstools at her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, with whom she welcomed son Ever True, 2.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

When Taylor was attacking Dakota in the video footage, her daughter Indy, now 8, was present and could be heard crying and screaming "mommy" in the background. It appeared one of the stools had struck Indy during the altercation.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

A spokesperson for Taylor -- who also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- claimed that Taylor was "very grateful for ABC's support" as she prioritized her family's "safety and security" in a March 19 statement.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm," the spokesperson said on Taylor's behalf.

Taylor was arrested following her 2023 fight with Dakota on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

Taylor pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.

Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT
When the video leaked, Taylor was already under scrutiny for new domestic assault allegations stemming from a late February incident with Dakota.

According to People, Dakota was granted a temporary restraining order against Taylor, which he filed on the same day ABC announced its decision to cancel her season of The Bachelorette.

Taylor recently admitted on Good Morning America that seeing all the headlines about her personal life felt like "the end of the world" but the "truth" would soon be revealed.

A hearing on Dakota's temporary restraining order has reportedly been set for April 7, and Taylor will not be allowed to see Ever until then, per the court order obtained by People.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

In addition to Taylor's 2023 arrest and the February incident that resulted in Taylor and Dakota reporting allegations both ways, officials are now investigating a third domestic violence incident from 2024.

NBC News broke the news of the third allegation broke on March 25.

Amid Taylor's legal troubles, Hulu has paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Click here to read full spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season and learn how her journey unfolded and ended

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 22
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 22 NEWS