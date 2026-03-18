"I don't call the shots with production... as far as I know it was [paused], but I don't know for how long," the Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette star said on the Wednesday, March 18 episode of Good Morning America.
News broke on Monday, March 16 that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivespaused filming its fifth season after Taylor was involved in a new domestic assault dispute with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares son, Ever True, 23 months.
"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off," a source told People at the time.
A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told the magazine that Taylor and Dakota exchanged allegations and "contact was made" with the two parties in late February, prompting a "domestic assault investigation" that is still ongoing.
In 2023, Taylor was taken into custody following a fight with Dakota in which she had allegedly thrown furniture at him and accidentally struck one of her children with a barstool.
Taylor was reportedly booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
The influencer and MomTok creator pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. In exchange, the other four charges were dropped and Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal. After honoring her plea deal, the aggravated assault charge was also dismissed.
Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After Taylor was announced as The Bachelorette star for Season 22 in September 2025, she admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that it wasn't a clean break from Dakota and the pair hooked up again.