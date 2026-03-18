Taylor Frankie Paul has addressed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives production halt amid claims her co-stars no longer want to be associated with her.

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"I don't call the shots with production... as far as I know it was [paused], but I don't know for how long," the Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette star said on the Wednesday, March 18 episode of Good Morning America.

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News broke on Monday, March 16 that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives paused filming its fifth season after Taylor was involved in a new domestic assault dispute with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares son, Ever True, 23 months.

"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off," a source told People at the time.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told the magazine that Taylor and Dakota exchanged allegations and "contact was made" with the two parties in late February, prompting a "domestic assault investigation" that is still ongoing.

When asked about her future on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor noted on GMA "it's hard to see" beyond the current moment.

"When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it's like the end of the world. That's what it feels like, I'm not going to lie," Taylor explained.

"But I will say, I've been here before and I got through it and shared my story," she added, referencing her 2023 arrest following an altercation with Dakota. "So I'm hoping that I can do that again."

In the wake of Taylor's latest domestic violence investigation, multiple sources told People that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast has refused to film Season 5 of the show.

"None of the women want to be associated with her," an insider close to the cast told the magazine.

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A source close to production also shared, "The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together and they don't want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly."
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The women allegedly "have a resentment towards" Taylor, even though everything was "going smoothly" prior to the incident.

"They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they're taking the production pause, that they don't want to film right now," the source explained.

"I don't think they care about her really right now. They're just kind of like, 'We're done for right now.'"

Another source with knowledge of Taylor and Dakota's domestic violence dispute told People that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast is "worried for Taylor's well-being."

"We want Taylor to get the help she needs," the source said, adding that Taylor calls Dakota "all the time" between the hours of 10PM and 3AM.

Jessi Ngatikaura set the record straight on social media that "it was never a jealousy thing" when it came to the dynamic between Taylor and her fellow Mormon Wives co-stars.

While Taylor is dealing with backlash and negative headlines, she's still promoting The Bachelorette's 22nd season, which premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT.

A source close to Taylor previously denied to People that she was "violent" during the February incident with Dakota and she remains "focused" on the premiere of her The Bachelorette season.

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In 2023, Taylor was taken into custody following a fight with Dakota in which she had allegedly thrown furniture at him and accidentally struck one of her children with a barstool.

Taylor was reportedly booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

The influencer and MomTok creator pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. In exchange, the other four charges were dropped and Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal. After honoring her plea deal, the aggravated assault charge was also dismissed.

Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.

After Taylor was announced as The Bachelorette star for Season 22 in September 2025, she admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that it wasn't a clean break from Dakota and the pair hooked up again.

And Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showed Taylor sleeping with Dakota the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.

Taylor almost didn't do the show, but once she arrived in Los Angeles -- later than anticipated -- Dakota FaceTimed her and asked her to save him a rose.

Although Dakota had cheated on Taylor and betrayed her, she cracked a smile and seemed to give him hope.

"I do think it's an opportunity to get away from him, absolutely," Taylor told the cameras of her The Bachelorette gig. "It's like a dream come true."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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