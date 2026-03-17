Taylor, 31, already has more than seven million followers across her social media accounts after creating the #MomTok sensation, and she also stars on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered its fourth season on March 12.
Given Taylor is a divorced mom of three kids who went through a highly-publicized breakup with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, many fans have been questioning her motivation for acceptingThe Bachelorette gig.
Some fans even believe that Taylor is still hung up on Dakota, whom Taylor admittedly hooked up with after their official split.
Taylor -- who broke up with Dakota in late 2024 but didn't publicly reveal their breakup until early 2025 -- toldUs Weekly of such gossip, "That's completely valid to think that and to see that."
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' third season showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation last year, but allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening.
While some viewers -- in addition to one of her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars -- don't think Taylor was ready for The Bachelorette, Taylor said "it was a choice" to move on from Dakota despite their strong chemistry and the fact they're raising a son, Ever True, together.
"It took me making those decisions [with Dakota] to be ready for something else," Taylor explained to the magazine.
"A lot of these decisions aren't the best, but I think I'm so open with it and honest, and even as many times as I backtracked, I still am open."
She continued, "Something I've [also] learned over the course of time is being okay being misunderstood."
After ABC selected Taylor to star on The Bachelorette's 22nd season in September 2025, the network described her as "raw" in her storytelling, which provides fans with "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content."
"[Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor," ABC said. "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."
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Taylor was famously wrapped up in a soft-swinging scandal with her ex-husband Tate Paul in which she admitted to breaking the couple's rules by being more intimate with a man in their Mormon social circle.