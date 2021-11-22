Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child, a daughter.

"Mom and dad baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" Dye captioned Saturday's gallery of photos of her with her husband, Grammy-winning songwriter Josh Kerr.

Dye can be seen cradling her baby bump in the images.

One of the photos also shows the couple under a banner that says, "GIRL."

"Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER," Dye's singing partner Maddie Marlowe commented on the post.

Dye and Kerr exchanged marriage vows in Nashville in February 2020.