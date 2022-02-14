Taye Diggs discussed having a crush on Lucy Liu and a date he had with the actress while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Diggs confirmed on the daytime talk show Monday that he took Liu out on a date while the pair were starring in Ally McBeal.

"I had a huge, huge crush on her and I finally got her to go out with me," Diggs said before he described how anxious and nervous he was during the date.

"I was already nervous then my anxiety hit and as I was driving, I remember making a left turn and I was so nervous that I was driving on the wrong side of the road," he continued.

Diggs said he tried to play it off but then admitted to Liu how nervous he was about the date.

Diggs recently released a new children's book that he wrote titled Why?: A Conversation About Race that explores racial injustice from a child's perspective. Shane W. Evans illustrated the book.

The actor told Barrymore that he was inspired to write the book after having discussions about racial injustice with his son.

"I wanted to write this book and hopefully give parents and children an opportunity to talk about these issues that don't have a right or wrong answer," he said.