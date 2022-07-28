Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, Carry On.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egerton will play Ethan, a young Transportation Security Administration agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight, the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

Jaume Collet-Serra -- whose credits include Black Adam, Jungle Cruise and The Shallows -- is directing the project.

Egerton can now be seen in the Apple TV+ series, Black Bird.

The actor briefly starred in the West End stage production of Cock, but dropped out citing personal reasons in April after he first fainted on stage during previews and then later contracted COVID-19.