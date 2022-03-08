Taron Egerton returned to the stage Monday following an incident where he fainted during a performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old actor resumed his lead role in the West End play Cock at Ambassadors Theatre in London after passing out during the debut performance Saturday.

Egerton shared a video Monday on Instagram Stories that showed him giving a thumbs up.

"Did the second preview. Didn't pass out," he said.

Egerton was performing Saturday when he fainted toward the end of the play. A doctor in the audience rushed to the stage to help him and understudy Joel Harper-Jackson finished the remaining 15 minutes of the production.

Egerton said in an Instagram post Sunday that he was "completely fine" and would return to the stage Monday evening.

"I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," he said.

Egerton is known for playing Eggsy in the Kingsman movies and singer Elton John in the biopic Rocketman. He will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series In with the Devil.