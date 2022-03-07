Rocketman and Kingsman alum Taron Egerton announced on Instagram that he is "fine" after fainting on stage in London this weekend.

The 32-year-old actor was performing Saturday on the first night of the new production of Mike Bartlett's 2009 play, Cock, at the Ambassadors Theatre when he fell ill.

A doctor in the audience rushed to the stage to help him and understudy Joel Harper-Jackson finished the remaining 15 minutes of the drama.

Egerton took to Instagram on Sunday to assure concerned fans and well-wishers that he was alright.

"I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," Egerton said in his post.

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."