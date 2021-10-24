Flipping host Tarek El Moussa has married his longtime girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

People.com said El Moussa, 40, and Young, 34, exchanged wedding vows Saturday night.

The ceremony took place near Santa Barbara, Calif., in front of family and friends, including the two children -- daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 -- El Moussa shares with his first wife, Christina Haack.

"Ready to say "I do" Which is crazy," El Moussa wrote on Instagram Saturday. "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it... now let's do this thing!!"

His new bride commented on the post: "Love you so much. Baby it's here," with numerous heart emojis.

The post also included two photos of the couple, dressed up and looking happy and in love.

El Moussa proposed to Young in July 2020.

Haack announced last month that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Joshua Hall.