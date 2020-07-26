Tarek El Moussa announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend and fellow reality TV star, Heather Rae Young.

"She said yes!" El Moussa captioned Saturday's outdoor photo of him putting a ring on finger as she laughs. "#FlippingHerLastName."

"The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" Young said in a post on her own account. She shared the same photo.

El Moussa, 38, stars on the reality TV show Flip or Flop and Young, 32, hosts Selling Sunset.

People.com reported El Moussa presented Young with an eight-carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond while they were on a boat trip to California's Catalina Island.

They were celebrating their first-year anniversary of dating.

"Tarek and I had such an amazing time celebrating our anniversary with a romantic dinner on the boat! â£â£As many of you know, I'm vegan and have been for a while, and sometimes that can make our dinner plans a little bit more complicated, but the chef from @BonAppetitAgency prepared a four-course meal for us with the most amazing vegan options for me! â£â£I can't wait to spend the rest of the weekend with my love @therealtarekelmoussa!" Young wrote in an earlier post.

El Moussa was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead. They are the parents of daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4.