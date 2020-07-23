Tarek El Moussa says his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, is the love of his life.

El Moussa, who stars with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, on the HGTV series Flip or Flop, and Young, who stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, voiced their love for each other on Instagram while celebrating their first anniversary as a couple Wednesday.

El Moussa, 38, recalled how he and Young became an exclusive couple during their second date and moved in together less than a week after their first date. El Moussa met Young following his divorce from Anstead.

"I'll never forget the first time I saw her, it was the 4th of July 2019," El Moussa said of Young. "On July 3rd, I was a lost a broken man. If you asked me about love I would have answered 'not for me.'"

"July 4th was different. It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same," he recalled.

El Moussa said Young, 32, is "incredible in every way possible" and "loves and adores" Taylor and Brayden, his daughter and son with Anstead.

"@heatherraeyoung I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me. I'd be lost without you," he said. "HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE!!"

Young said in a post on her own account that she had "given up hope" of finding her soulmate prior to meeting El Moussa. She said her connection with El Moussa was "unexpected" but changed their lives forever.

"You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest," Young said.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every single day waking up to your sweet face and holding me before bed," she added. "I love you beyond anything I could have ever dreamed or imagined. I promise to love you every single day @therealtarekelmoussa."

Young shared a photo with El Moussa July 4 on the anniversary of when they first met.

El Moussa and Young enjoyed a family trip with El Moussa's kids to Lake Havasu in Arizona over the weekend.

"It's HOT guys!! But @therealtarekelmoussa and I are making the best memories with the kids! Make these special moments count!" Young captioned a photo.

El Moussa and Anstead split in 2016 after seven years of marriage. Anstead married British television personality Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed a son, Hudson, with him in September.