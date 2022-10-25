Tar leads the list of nominees for this year's Gotham Awards, which was revealed during a live event Tuesday hosted by Angelica Ross of American Horror Story and Pose at Cipriani Wall Street.

Tar nabbed five nominations, including best feature, best screenplay and acting nominations for Cate Blanchett , Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant.

Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dos Estaciones, The Cathedral also were nominated for best feature.

Abbot Elementary, As We See it, Mo, Rap Sh!t, and Somebody Somewhere all received nominations for short format breakthrough series.

Severance, Station Eleven, This is Going to Hurt, Yellowjackets and Pachinko all received nominations for long format breakthrough series.

All That Breathes, I Didn't See You There, Shaunak Sen, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The Territory, and What We Leave Behind have all been nominated for best documentary feature.

This is the second year that nominations have been presented in gender-neutral terms. The full list of nominees can be found on the Gotham Awards' official website.

The Gotham Awards ceremony will be held at Cipriani Wall Street at 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 28.