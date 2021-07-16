Tanya Tucker is recovering after undergoing emergency hip surgery.

"My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture. I had to have surgery right away," the country music star announced on Instagram.

"The operation went well and I'm on track for a speedy recovery. I'll be at home healing for a few weeks, but I can't wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y'all & a bad hip can't keep me down!" she continued.

The singer also announced tour dates that have been canceled or rescheduled due to the hip surgery.

Tucker's scheduled Friday performance at the Country Thunder Wisconsin event has been canceled along with her Saturday performance at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, Wis.

Her July 31 show at the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla., has been rescheduled for Dec. 10.

"We'll let you know more information when we can," Tucker said about upcoming concert dates.

Tucker last released the album While I'm Livin' in 2019. The release contained the single "Hard Luck."