Charlie's Angels actress and former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has died.

Roberts' longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, confirmed Tuesday to Fox News that Roberts, an actress and former model, died Monday evening. Roberts was 65.

O'Brien said Roberts died after being hospitalized for complications from a UTI that spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder before it "got into her blood."

The New York Times said Roberts died Monday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Roberts was mistakenly reported dead Sunday, her rep said Monday. Her publicist, Mike Pingel, said Monday that the actress remained in the intensive care unit in "dire" condition.

Roberts reportedly collapsed Dec. 24 after walking her dogs near her Hollywood Hills home.

Roberts started her career as a model and gained fame after being cast as Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of the Charlie's Angels series, which started airing in 1980. The ABC series starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

Roberts went on to star as Stacey Sutton, a geologist, in the 1985 James Bond film A View to Kill. The movie marked Roger Moore's last appearance as Bond.

In more recent years, Roberts played Midge Pinciotti on the Fox series That '70s Show.