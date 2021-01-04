Actress Tanya Roberts was alive Monday, but critically ill following reports of her death on Sunday, her publicist said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberts' husband, Lance O'Brien, was told earlier the former Bond girl and That '70s Show actress had died after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. But the hospital called to report that she was still alive Monday, her publicist Mike Pingel told Variety and EW.

Pingel said Roberts remained in the intensive care unit in "dire" condition.

Roberts was hospitalized after she collapsed at home on Dec. 24 after walking her dogs.

Her other acting credits include Forced Entry, Sheena, Beastmaster, Body Slam, Night Eyes, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.