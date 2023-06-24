The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.
Charity is 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.
After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.
But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the man of her dreams.
Could Tanner end up being the guy Charity has been searching for after she's had her heart broken multiple times?
Does Tanner have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose, and what about her heart? Maybe Joey will receive Charity's final rose and end up with her!