Tanner Courtad is one of 25 bachelors competing on Charity Lawson's upcoming The Bachelorette season.

Tanner is a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, PA.

The Bachelorette's new season is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on ABC, and episodes will air each week in the series' new slightly-later time period at 9PM ET/PT.

Charity is 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, who has a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She originally competed for Zach Shallcross' heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor earlier this year.

After Zach met Charity's family, he eliminated her in fourth place on The Bachelor.

But now it's Charity's turn to hand out the roses, and she may just find the man of her dreams.

Could Tanner end up being the guy Charity has been searching for after she's had her heart broken multiple times?

Does Tanner have what it takes to win Charity's First Impression Rose, and what about her heart? Maybe Joey will receive Charity's final rose and end up with her!

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant Tanner Courtad.


Tanner works for a company called Kiavi

Tanner is the customer experience manager as well as a salesman at Kiavi.

Tanner has worked for Kiavi full-time since January 2020, and before that, he was a sales representative for Paycom for two years.

Tanner also works as a fitness instructor

Tanner uses his Instagram as a platform for his fitness and nutrition goals.

Tanner appears in videos for the Pittsburgh-based "Walk at Home" online fitness program.

He also offers free workout videos on YouTube, and he's about to launch a "Future Self" app comprised of at-home workouts.


ABC says Tanner is "100 percent husband material"

Tanner is extremely close with his family and hopes to find a relationship as special as the one his parents have.

Tanner says he's truly looking for his "forever" partner and that he thinks about being in love all the time.

Tanner believes Charity could be The One for him because she's "strong, fearless and vulnerable."

"Charity seems like an amazing human," Tanner told BachelorNation.com.
 

The Bachelorette suitor is a huge dog lover

While growing up, Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs and he hopes to rescue more with his future wife.

Tanner would also apparently like to travel with his future wife. He's stopped in cities across the United States and has also touched down in Barcelona and Amsterdam.

Tanner attended college in Pennsylvania

The Bachelorette bachelor received his Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh. He graduated in 2015.

While in school, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

