Former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are filming together once again.

Judge, 52, and Gunvalson, 57, reunited Sunday and appeared to tease a new project on Instagram.

Judge shared a photo of herself and Gunvalson sitting together and talking over glasses of wine. A cameraman can be seen filming the pair.

"How's your Sunday? #lifeafterhouswives," Judge captioned the post.

Gunvalson posted the same picture on her own account.

"Just another Sunday night. #lifeafterhousives #cantkeepusdown #woohoo," she wrote.

Gunvalson starred in the first 13 seasons of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and appeared as a friend in Season 14.

She announced in January that she is leaving the Bravo series.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," Gunvalson said on Instagram.

Gunvalson said she would soon be launching the podcast "Whoop It Up with Vicki."

Judge starred in Seasons 3-14 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

She announced in January, a day after Gunvalson, that she would also be leaving the show.

"It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys," Judge wrote on Instagram.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" co-stars Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.