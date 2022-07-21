Tamra Judge is officially returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 54-year-old television personality confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she will return to RHOC in Season 17.

Judge initially starred in Seasons 3-14 of RHOC and said in January 2020 that she was fired from the show.

On WWHL, Judge told host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that she's excited and energized to return to RHOC.

"[I have] a totally different perspective," Judge said. "I think that being off for two years is probably the best thing that you could have ever done to me, even though I didn't like it."

"I was on the show for twelve years. Once you're on that long you become a 'professional housewife,' and then once you're off of it ... you live your life and you go on living a normal life, then you come back ... with a different perspective," she added.

Judge confirmed her return in a tweet Wednesday.

"The Judge is back and drama's in session. #RHOC #Season17," she wrote.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.