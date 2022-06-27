VH1 announced the title of its new reality series on Monday. Caught in the Act: Unfaithful will premiere July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cable network previously announced Tami Roman would host the investigative reality series. There will be six episodes in the season, airing two episodes each Monday for three weeks.

In, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, Roman will help people who suspect their partner is cheating. If caught cheating, the show will either allow the guest to team up with the other lover, or ambush both the partner and their lover.

The press release did not confirm whether every episode ends in the discovery of an affair. The show will use the social media tag #VH1Unfaithful on Facebook, Twitter, InstaGram, TikTok and YouTube.

Roman is also a consulting producer on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. Roman appeared on Basketball Wives, and divorced Kenny Anderson due to rumors of infidelity, and is now married to Reggie Youngblood.

Roman first appeared on the reality show The Real World, and rejoined the cast for the Paramount+ edition The Real World: Homecoming. She became an actor on shows like Moonlight, The Family Business and Truth Be Told.