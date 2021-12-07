Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February."No Choice" is a previously unreleased track that will appear on the band's upcoming deluxe box set of album The Slow Rush, which will be released on Feb. 18."Nice and short\/ There must be something more\/ Life's unsure\/ What are we living for?" Tame Impala's Kevin Parker sings on the track, which was uploaded to the group's official YouTube page.The deluxe version of The Slow Rush will also include other unreleased songs like "The Boat I Row" and a collection of remixes.Tame Impala will begin touring North America starting on Feb. 27 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz., before wrapping things up on May 22 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala.Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Here is the full list of dates for Tame Impala's 2022 North American tourFeb. 27 -- Tempe, Ariz., at Innings FestivalMarch 3-6 -- Okeechobee, Fla., at Okeechobee Music & Arts FestivalMarch 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Petersen Events CenterMarch 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank ArenaMarch 10 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place BellMarch 12 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan SunMarch 14 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterMarch 16 -- Boston, Mass., at TD GardenMarch 18 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton ColiseumMarch 19 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo CenterMarch 21 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com ArenaMarch 22 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com ArenaMarch 23 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone ArenaMarch 25 -- New Orleans, La., at Buku Music + Art ProjectMay 22 -- Gulf Shores, Ala., at Hangout Music Festival