The stars of CBS' daytime chat program, The Talk, are set to host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be taped via videoconferencing and with distancing practices.

This is the 14th time the awards ceremony will air on CBS. The last time was in 2011, and the event has been streamed online since 2016.

Soap opera General Hospital led the pack with 23 nods when nominations were announced in May.