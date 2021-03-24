The CW announced Wednesday that Wellington Paranormal would make its U.S. premiere on the network this summer. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement created the 2018 New Zealand comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellington Paranormal stars Karen O'Leary and Mike Minogue as the paranormal officers they played in Clement and Waititi's film What We Do In the Shadows. Waititi and Clement also spun off their movie as an FX series which premiered in 2019.

What We Do In the Shadows was a comedy about vampires, which also included rival werewolves. Wellington Paranormal expands the assortment of comic supernatural incidents occurring in New Zealand.

The CW will announce specific air dates at a later time. After airing, Wellington Paranormal will be available on The CW's app and on HBO Max. This marks the network and premium service's first co-acquisition of a primetime series, according to The CW press release.

In addition to co-creating the Shadows universe, Waititi also wrote, directed and co-starred in the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit and an episode of The Mandalorian. Waititi is directing Thor: Love and Thunder next, following his previous entry, Thor: Ragnarok.

Clement, a member of the musical duo Flight of the Conchords, recently starred in the film I Used to Go Here and the series Legion. He is set to appear next in the sequels to Avatar.