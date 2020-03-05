Filmmaker Taika Waititi has signed on to write, direct and executive produce two animated series based on the works of author Roald Dahl for Netflix.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

The first series will be based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while the second one will be an original project that follows the Oompa-Loompas.

The Oompa-Loompas are colorful, short humans who appear in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and work for Willy Wonka. The second series will expand on their world, Netflix said.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has previously been adapted into two films, 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp from director Tim Burton.

Waititi is best known for helming comedy What We Do in the Shadows, executive producing and directing episodes of the What We Do in the Shadows television series, Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, episodes of The Mandalorian and Jojo Rabbit.

He will next direct the fourth installment in the Thor series titled Thor: Love and Thunder, soccer film Next Goal Wins and three episodes of Showtime's The Auteur starring Jude Law.