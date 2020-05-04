Taika Waititi has signed on to direct and co-write a new Star Wars film.StarWars.com made the announcement on Monday which is known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day.Waititi is writing the script with Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho).Waititi won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the Academy Awards in February. He is also known for helming Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and for directing the season finale of The Mandalorian.No release date for the new film has been set. Disney last released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.Disney also announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars television series that will air on Disney+.Star Wars Day 2020 has seen The Rise of Skywalker, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrive onto Disney+.Disney Gallery goes behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, which premiered in November.