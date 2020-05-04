Taika Waititi has signed on to direct and co-write a new Star Wars film.

StarWars.com made the announcement on Monday which is known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day.

Waititi is writing the script with Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho).

Waititi won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the Academy Awards in February. He is also known for helming Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and for directing the season finale of The Mandalorian.

No release date for the new film has been set. Disney last released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

Disney also announced that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars television series that will air on Disney+.

Star Wars Day 2020 has seen The Rise of Skywalker, the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrive onto Disney+.

Disney Gallery goes behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, which premiered in November.