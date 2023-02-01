Tahzjuan, 30, hosted a group date on Monday night's The Bachelor episode alongside Courtney Robertson and Victoria Fuller in which the three women were tasked with judging the "bad bitch energy" in each of Zach's participating bachelorettes.
Once Tahzjuan got a good look at Zach, she realized he has many of the qualities she wants in a partner -- and so she asked The Bachelor star if she could join his group of bachelorettes.
Zach, however, ultimately decided it wouldn't be fair to allow Tahzjuan to join the show late in the game and compete for his heart.
As the episode aired, Tahzjuan took to Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a direct message she had received from a troll.
"You can't find love because you're a dumbass bad bitch!" read the troll's message, according to Us Weekly. "What you pulled tonight was ridiculous. Drop the bad bitch attitude and maybe, just maybe you'll find love."
Tahzjuan replied, "Don't take life so serious babes!"
The Season 23 The Bachelor alum and Colorado real estate agent added, "But I'm in Cabo with the love of my life so wish you well Susan," clearly suggesting she currently has a boyfriend.
In the caption of her post, Tahzjuan wrote, "It's not that serious... cue the death threats."
Tahzjuan has faced scrutiny and backlash for the way she spoke to Zach's bachelorettes during and after the group date.
Tahzjuan, for example, told the ladies it was "painful" to watch them perform during the "bad bitch energy" contest. She also accused them of having missed their "opportunity" with Zach.
Tahzjuan made it clear that she had no problem with the women being angry at her, and she reminded the group how most of them were going to be losers because only one person can marry Zach.
On an Instagram photo of Tahzjuan from her appearance on The Bachelor, one person commented, "Yikes. That was probably one of the most cringe things I've seen on Bachelor for a bit. Glad he didn't invite you into the show."
A fan piggybacked the rude comment, "Right? Maybe she'd find a man if she didn't try stealing someone elses lol."
Tahzjuan replied, "Give me a break. Break my ankles."
The fan then wrote, "Your attitude. Idk why you thought he'd let you on the show, if it was even up to him lmao. Props for trying tho, bless your heart."
Tahzjuan countered, "We one life! You gotta go after what you want."
Another troll wrote, "I hope that wasn't your real personality tonight," to which Tahzjuan fired back, "The world may never know unless you know me irl."
When one person advised Tahzjuan to stop "being so damn aggressive and rude to everyone," Tahzjuan wrote back, "Your comment can go away."
Yet another Instagram user told Tahzjuan she'd be more likely to find a life partner if she tries being "nicer" instead of "super mean" to people.
"But you still watched though. Thanks for your kind words," Tahzjuan said, later adding that her attempt to join the cast was "unfortunately not" staged.
Tahzjuan asked Zach if she could join his The Bachelor cast during the group-date afterparty.
"I would love to add myself to the mix. I just wanted to see where you're at... and follow my heart," Tahzjuan told Zach.
Zach took some time to think about it, but he ultimately decided against Tahzjuan joining his season as to not upset his original cast of women. After all, Zach believed his wife was probably among his Night 1 bachelorettes, and he told the cameras he felt "really hopeful."
"Tahz wanted to join the group, and I couldn't say yes to that," Zach told his bachelorettes ahead of the second Rose Ceremony of the season.
"I'm establishing actual feelings with all of you women," he added. "I just wanted to let you know she is no longer here."
After Zach rejected her, Tahzjuan was shown crying to a producer.
"It's just, like, everyone else figures it out and finds their person," Tahzjuan lamented. "But, like, I never do. I'm not going to cry. Bad bitches don't cry."
The producer apparently responded: "Sometimes bad bitches cry. It's okay."
By the end of Zach's first week of dates, he narrowed down 20 bachelorettes to only 17 women.
In addition to her stint on The Bachelor's 23rd season starring Colton Underwood, Tahzjuan also looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth and seventh seasons.