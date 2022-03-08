South Korean singer Taeyeon has released a dance practice video for her single "INVU."

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, shared a video Tuesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the new solo song.

The video shows Taeyeon and a group of backup dancers perform the "INVU" choreography in a studio. Taeyeon wears a pastel purple top and white sweatpants, while her dancers sport all-black outfits.

"INVU" is the title track from Taeyeon's album of the same name. The singer released the album and the "INVU" music video in February.

INVU is Taeyeon's third album and also features the songs "Siren," "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Toddler," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

The singer recently performed "INVU" in a new "Be Original" video for Studio Choom.

Taeyeon previously released the solo albums My Voice (2017) and Purpose (2019).

The singer came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.