South Korean singer Taeyeon performs her single "INVU" in a new video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, performed "INVU" in a "Be Original" video for Studio Choom released Friday.

The new dance video shows Taeyeon perform the "INVU" choreography with backup dancers on a set illuminated by colorful lights.

"INVU" is the title track from Taeyeon's new album of the same name. The singer released the album and the official "INVU" music video Monday.

INVU also features the songs "Siren," "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Toddler," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

The album is Taeyeon's third full solo album following Purpose (2019) and My Voice (2017).

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.